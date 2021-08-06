Pa. receives $1.2 million federal grant for maternal, child health

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania was awarded over $1.2 million in federal funding to support work toward better health for pregnant and parenting families of young children.

This grant will provide the Department of Human Service’s (DHS) Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) with $255,600 per year for five years, totaling $1,278,000, beginning Aug.1, according to a press release.

“Young families need to be able to get the important help and services that they need for their children at all times, but it is especially critical during the prenatal to three-year-old period of child development,” Acting Secretary of DHS Meg Snead said. “But far too many families are unaware of all of the services and supports that exist, and that means they are not accessing all of the support that is available to them.”

The grant will help the OCDEL connect families to the continuum of services that promote positive parenting, early developmental health and family wellbeing.

Such services include Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) and Early Intervention (EI) programs, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and others programs by state departments.

OCDEL will use the funding to hire an Early Childhood Comprehensive Systems (ECCS) program leader and family leader who will work to increase the capacity of health and family and child service systems, the release said.

The ECCS program and family leaders will also work to promote awareness and understanding of equity, trauma-informed care, family engagement, and other positive parenting programs and resources available across the state.

For more information, head to the DHS’s website.