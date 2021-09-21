Pa. ready to administer COVID-19 booster shots once CDC allows

A woman holds up a sticker after getting her third “booster” dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic hosted by The Tournament of Roses in partnership with the Pasadena Public Health Department, August 19, 2021 at Tournament House in Pasadena, California. – The clinic is one of the first in the city to offer “supplemental” third Covid-19 shots to people with immunological conditions, according to organizers. President Joe Biden said August 18 he will make Covid-19 booster shots available to all American adults beginning next month, as his administration warned that vaccines are showing a declining effectiveness against infection. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam signed an order to ensure that once the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) issues guidance, Pennsylvania will be prepared to administer COVID-19 booster shots.

“Pennsylvania is well prepared to start providing vaccine booster shots just as soon as the CDC provides the approval and guidelines on who can get it,” Secretary Beam said.

Under Beam’s order, the Department of Health (DOH) will require vaccine providers to do the following in terms of administering COVID-19 booster shots.

provide online scheduling for vaccination appointments,

provide a telephone number, with prompts to a live agent during normal business hours, to assist in scheduling appointments,

offer walk-in appointments, and

work with local Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) and Medical Assistance Managed Care Organizations (MCO) to help schedule eligible adults and people who cannot leave their homes.

“Vaccine providers — especially pharmacies — have already done a tremendous job administering more than 12 million vaccines across the state. Now they are ready to get booster shots to people as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Beam continued.

There are currently more than 2,000 vaccine providers across the state with a COVID-19 vaccine inventory. To date, vaccine providers have administered 12.6 million total vaccine doses. More than 6.1 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 15,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is scheduled to discuss COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday, Sept. 22 and Thursday, Sept. 23. Following the meeting, the ACIP is expected to make recommendations to provide guidance to vaccine providers on next steps.

To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccines.gov.