HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Cindy Adams Dunn, Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Resources (DCNR) announced a free sunscreen program for those visiting state park beaches and swimming pools.
Starting today across Pennsylvania, pole-mounted, battery-operated dispensers will be available and will be supplying 30+ SPF BrightGuard sunscreen applications. There will be 33 state park locations including:
- Bald Eagle
- Beltzville
- Black Moshannon
- Blue Knob
- Caledonia
- Canoe Creek
- Chapman
- Codorus
- Cowans Gap
- Frances Slocum
- French Creek
- Greenwood Furnace
- Gifford Pinchot
- Hills Creek
- Keystone
- Lackawanna
- Laurel Hill
- Little Buffalo
- Marsh Creek
- Moraine
- Mt. Pisgah
- Neshaminy
- Nockamixon
- Ohiopyle
- Pine Grove Furnace
- Poe Valley
- Presque Isle
- Racoon Creek
- Ricketts Glen
- Shawnee
- Shikellamy
- Tobyhanna
- Tuscarora
The DCNR’s sunscreen program began in 2017 when its Bureau of State Parks began supplying free sunscreen at Codorus and Pine Grove Furnace state parks. To this point, the program now has the potential to reach an estimated 1.5 million visitors this season.
“Protection from ultraviolet rays is critical as the weather warms and we spend more time outdoors,” Dunn said. “With Memorial Day Weekend here, we want to promote safe outdoor activity and remind outdoors enthusiasts that more than 8,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer each day. We are again extremely grateful that the Department of Health (DOH) and its Division of Cancer Prevention is partnering with us to support and expand this important project that has a tremendous impact across the commonwealth.”
A cancer prevention fund from the Department of Health is covering the cost of sunscreen. For additional information about state parks visit the DCNR website.