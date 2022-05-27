HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Cindy Adams Dunn, Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Resources (DCNR) announced a free sunscreen program for those visiting state park beaches and swimming pools.

Starting today across Pennsylvania, pole-mounted, battery-operated dispensers will be available and will be supplying 30+ SPF BrightGuard sunscreen applications. There will be 33 state park locations including:

Bald Eagle

Beltzville

Black Moshannon

Blue Knob

Caledonia

Canoe Creek

Chapman

Codorus

Cowans Gap

Frances Slocum

French Creek

Greenwood Furnace

Gifford Pinchot

Hills Creek

Keystone

Lackawanna

Laurel Hill

Little Buffalo

Marsh Creek

Moraine

Mt. Pisgah

Neshaminy

Nockamixon

Ohiopyle

Pine Grove Furnace

Poe Valley

Presque Isle

Racoon Creek

Ricketts Glen

Shawnee

Shikellamy

Tobyhanna

Tuscarora

The DCNR’s sunscreen program began in 2017 when its Bureau of State Parks began supplying free sunscreen at Codorus and Pine Grove Furnace state parks. To this point, the program now has the potential to reach an estimated 1.5 million visitors this season.

“Protection from ultraviolet rays is critical as the weather warms and we spend more time outdoors,” Dunn said. “With Memorial Day Weekend here, we want to promote safe outdoor activity and remind outdoors enthusiasts that more than 8,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer each day. We are again extremely grateful that the Department of Health (DOH) and its Division of Cancer Prevention is partnering with us to support and expand this important project that has a tremendous impact across the commonwealth.”

A cancer prevention fund from the Department of Health is covering the cost of sunscreen. For additional information about state parks visit the DCNR website.