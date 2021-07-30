PA prisons release dashboard tracking race, populations

FILE – This Sept. 7, 2017, file photo, from before COVID-19 protocols, shows inmates in a block at the State Correctional Institution at Graterford in Graterford, Pa. A new dashboard of real-time data on Pennsylvania’s prison and parole populations that uses data to reduce incarceration with a focus on racial inequities to specifically look at racial disparities in the system, was made public Friday, July 30, 2021. (David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania released a new public dashboard of real-time prison and parole population data Friday, with hopes that making the information available to researchers and legislators can lead to data-driven policies in the future.

The dashboard is designed by the group Recidiviz, a tech nonprofit that partners with governmental agencies to use data to safely and equitably reduce incarceration. It’s the second statewide dashboard from the group.

It has a tab focused on racial disparities in the Pennsylvania systems that shows progress is being made, but there’s still a six-fold overrepresentation of Black residents in the prison system.