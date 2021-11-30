Pa. offering public assistance, emotional support resources this winter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Human Services is reminding residents of public assistance and emotional support resources available during the winter and holiday season.

Resources to pay rent and utility bills and mental health resources are available. Acting Secretary Snead said the holidays are a joyous time, but they can also be a stressful time for those who are worried about not being able to pay their bills, go to the doctor, or put food on the table.

“It is important for Pennsylvanians who may be experiencing hard times to know that they are not alone, and help is available through a variety of state and federal resources,” Snead said. “DHS is here to help, and I urge anyone who needs it to contact us and find out if they are eligible for heating assistance, food assistance, rental and utility payment assistance, and much more.”

The following programs are currently available:

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides assistance to renters and homeowners by helping eligible individuals and families with low incomes to pay their heating bills. The 2021-2022 LIHEAP season has been extended for this year and is open to cover expenses from October 18, 2021, to May 6, 2022.



Thanks to additional funds from the American Rescue Plan, Pennsylvanians will receive more funds this year to help them cover heating utility costs. LIHEAP cash grants range from $500-$1,500 and LIHEAP crisis grants were increased to $1,200 for this season. LIHEAP is distributed directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider. Assistance does not have to be repaid.



Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is available in all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties to help eligible tenants receive up to 18 months of assistance for overdue or upcoming rental and utility payments. Either tenants or landlords can apply for this assistance, but a tenant does not need a landlord's permission to apply and use ERAP funds. This program is an opportunity to help ease circumstances for both parties, so landlords and tenants are strongly encouraged to work cooperatively to secure this stabilizing assistance. ERAP is overseen by DHS at the state level but administered locally by county and municipal partners. Pennsylvanians can learn how to apply in their county of residence online at www.dhs.pa.gov/erap.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) formerly known as food stamps, helps Pennsylvanians by providing money each month for groceries. SNAP is our country’s most important and most impactful anti-hunger program. For every meal provided by a Feeding Pennsylvania food bank, SNAP provides nine.



SNAP’s critical role in helping low-income individuals and families goes beyond dollars to support Pennsylvanians in need. SNAP also supports businesses in the communities where recipients live and shop. According to research by the USDA, during an economic downturn, a $1 billion increase in SNAP benefits could increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by as much as $1.54 billion – stabilizing a critical segment of the economy and supporting approximately 13,560 jobs, including farmers and other agriculture workers.



Medical Assistance and the Children's Health Insurance Program help Pennsylvanians access quality, affordable health coverage, ensuring that they do not have to forego necessary routine, preventive, or critical physical and mental health care due to being uninsured, especially during cold and flu season or during the ongoing pandemic.