FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP/WTAJ) — A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania National Guard has died several days after she collapsed during training in South Carolina.

Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon, from Forest City, died Thursday with her family around her, the 1st Battalion, 34th Regiment — a basic combat training battalion at Fort Jackson — said on its Facebook page Friday.

Officials at the base in South Carolina said she had collapsed during physical training on Aug. 20. She had been training there with her twin sister, Brianna Cahoon. Both of them were 42A Human Resource Specialists.

According to her family, Alyssa’s heart stopped without warning just five days before graduation.

Twins Alyssa and Brianna Cahoon via the 1st Battalion 34th Regiment – Always Forward! Facebook page.

Doctors reportedly found a completely undetectable and very rare heart abnormality. Her twin will now receive an internal defibrillator.

Volleyball and basketball team rosters indicate Cahoon was a rising high school senior in Forest City, a small town in northeastern Pennsylvania near Scranton, The Post and Courier reported.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis.

A battalion post on Saturday said Cahoon’s family is asking people to collect pull tabs and give them to local Ronald McDonald houses as a fundraiser in her memory.

Cahoon’s death is still being investigated, according to a statement released by Fort Jackson.

The Cahoons were human resource specialists in the battalion’s Bravo Company, The State reported.

Human resource specialists must undergo eight weeks and five days of advanced, infantry training at Fort Jackson, the newspaper reported.

Fort Jackson is the nation’s largest military training base, with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there every year.