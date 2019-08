TROY, Pa. (WETM) – A 22-year-old Troy man has been arrested by Pennsylvania State Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-month-old girl.

State Police say Jacob Dean Ayers “digitally penetrated” the victim, causing multiple injuries while the child was in his care.

Ayers has been charged with felony aggravated indecent assault, felony corruption of minors, and misdemeanor indecent assault.