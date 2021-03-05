Pa. Lt. Gov. Fetterman, running for senate, lashes out on minimum wage

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 file photo, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman speaks at a news conference in the governor’s Capitol reception room in Harrisburg, Pa. A provision slipped into lame-duck budget legislation Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 would ban flags not approved by lawmakers from flying at the state Capitol — such as the pro-marijuana legalization and LGBTQ- and transgender-rights flags that Fetterman hangs from his second-floor outdoor balcony that overlooks the building’s broad front steps. (AP Photo/Marc Levy, File)

(WTAJ) Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who decided to run for U.S. Senate, is not afraid to speak his mind, using Twitter to do so.

Recently, Fetterman has lashed out about the minimum wage that Pennsylvania still follows, saying that everyone who voted against the wage increase should be forced to live on $7.25 an hour so they can demonstrate how it’s possible.

Fetterman is not afraid to use his Twitter account to bring attention to what’s happening in Pennsylvania and the nation, but also pokes a little fun, especially as a Sheetz fan.

Fetterman, who is an advocate for legalizing adult marijuana use, is also an advocate for the working class and those who can’t live off of $7.25 an hour.

Let’s be clear: Senators who make $174,000 a year won’t let you make $31,000 a year working 2,100 hours. pic.twitter.com/a5aQ4h6ipO — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) February 26, 2021

Fetterman has currently submitted all the paperwork needed to run for U.S. Senate in 2022. His platform is exactly what it’s been – transparency.

“If the Senate were to pass a $15 minimum wage, 24 million people would see their wages rise. Instead, 58 deeply out of touch Senators decided to turn their backs on working people.”