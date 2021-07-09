Pa. Lottery to hold first-ever live Facebook drawing

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery will hold the first-ever Facebook live drawing for a chance to win $7,777, Sunday, July 11 at 7:11 p.m during the 7-11-21 LIVE event.

“Our 7-11-21® LIVE Scratch-Off game has already been very popular with our players. This Facebook Live event, which has the same theme and unique date, gives our players additional chances to win prizes,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director, Drew Svitko said, in a press release.

How to play:

Tune into the 7-11-21 Live! event broadcast on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Facebook page at approximately 7:11 p.m. Make a qualifying comment during the event in the chat window on the Facebook page. Meet all requirements as set forth by the promotion rules.

The steps to play must only be completed from 7:11 p.m. to 7:32 p.m. in order to qualify for cash prizes. The possible cash prizes to be won are $77, $777, or $7,777. One of those three prize values will be selected during the 7-11-21® LIVE! event.