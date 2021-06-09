Pa. listed as 3rd worst state for jobs, survey says

(WTAJ) — WalletHub released their 2021 Best and Worst States for Jobs survey and Pennsylvania ranked among the top three worst states for job hunting and satisfaction.
A breakdown of the survey results are below:
- 43rd in job opportunities
- 35th in employment growth
- 15th in monthly average starting salary
- 42nd in unemployment
- 23rd in median annual income
- 18th in average length of work week (in hours)
- 38th in average commute time (in minutes)
- 40th in job satisfaction
- 41st in COVID-19 Positive tests in the past week per capita
To see the rest of the WalletHub survey rankings, visit their results website.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.