Pa. listed as 3rd worst state for jobs, survey says

A ‘Help Wanted’ sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. – Following over a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs at restaurants, retail stores and bars remain unfilled, despite California’s high unemployment rate, causing some owners to fear they will not be able to fully reopen by the June 15th date California has given for a full reopening of the economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — WalletHub released their 2021 Best and Worst States for Jobs survey and Pennsylvania ranked among the top three worst states for job hunting and satisfaction.

A breakdown of the survey results are below:

43rd in job opportunities

35th in employment growth

15th in monthly average starting salary

42nd in unemployment

23rd in median annual income

18th in average length of work week (in hours)

38th in average commute time (in minutes)

40th in job satisfaction

41st in COVID-19 Positive tests in the past week per capita

To see the rest of the WalletHub survey rankings, visit their results website.