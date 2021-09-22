Pa. Liquor Control Board reports record net income for 2020-21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Wednesday reported a record net income and largest annual sales increase during the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The unaudited financial results for the most recently completed fiscal year showed a total of $2.91 billion in sales (including liquor and sales taxes), $349.4 million or 13.7% more than the prior year. Sales were also $238.5 million or 8.9% higher than the PLCB`s previous (pre-COVID-19) record sales of $2.67 billion in fiscal year 2018-19.

The PLCB says the increase in net income was due to increased gross profits from sales, which was partially offset by increases in operating expenses and decreases in other revenues like license fees.

Contributions to state and local governments and other beneficiaries totaled $813.4 million for the fiscal year.

Contributions to the General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania`s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services, totaled $764.8 million. General Fund contributions consisted of the following:

$415.8 million in liquor tax;

$163.9 million in state sales tax; and

$185.1 million in cash transfers.

Other PLCB contributions over the course of the fiscal year included the following:

$29.2 million to the Pennsylvania State Police for liquor control enforcement efforts;

$9.6 million in local sales taxes to Philadelphia and Allegheny counties;

$1.8 million in licensing fees returned to local municipalities; and

$5.3 million to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

Additionally, the PLCB authorized about $2 million in grants in fiscal year 2020-21 in support of Pennsylvania`s beer and wine industries and awarded $1.4 million in alcohol education grants during the year to reduce underage and dangerous drinking.

The PLCB operates about 600 wine and spirits stores and distribution centers statewide and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers.

For more information, visit lcb.pa.gov.