Game Commission: Pa. hunting licenses go on sale in June

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed residents Wednesday that 2021-22 hunting licenses will go on sale Monday, June 14.

Pennsylvania's 2021-22 hunting licenses go on sale on Monday, June 14!



Read more: https://t.co/1nzLDxZg8H. pic.twitter.com/Ik4nV37ys9 — Pennsylvania Game Commission (@PAGameComm) June 2, 2021

Hunters who purchase a general hunting license can apply for antlerless deer licenses. Those purchased licenses will then become effective on July 1.

The game commissioners board voted in April to allocate 925,000 antlerless deer licenses across the state, a decrease from 2020-21. According to game commissioners, the change to allow for simultaneous hunting of antlered and antlerless deer across the state through the 14-day firearms season reduced the number of available licenses in many Wildlife Management Units.

The board also voted to issue 187 elk licenses (56 antlered, 131 antlerless) across three 2021-22 seasons. The allocation of elk licenses has increased from 2020-21 after aerial surveys conducted by the game commission revealed an increased number of bulls. Elk licenses are awarded via lottery where hunters must apply individually for any season they wish to hunt.

Additional information on 2021-22 seasons can be found by visiting the Pennsylvania Game Commission website at www.pgc.pa.gov.