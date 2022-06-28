HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania House resolution that is being brought fourth by the House Judiciary Committee is seeking to create a select committee on restoring law and order in Philadelphia.

State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) says he supports House Resolution 216 that would form the investigative committee that would reportedly recommend actions taken against local officials in Philadelphia including possible impeachment and policy changes.

Benninghoff added the officials are refusing to follow state crime laws that were enacted causing crime and violence to go unchecked in the city.

“The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has a keen interest in guaranteeing that the tough-on-crime laws enacted to keep Pennsylvanians safe are enforced. Since local elected officials in Philadelphia are openly refusing to do that, leading to unchecked crime and violence in our largest city, this investigative select committee will take on the work of finding out where city leaders are failing Pennsylvanians, how state resources are expended to keep Pennsylvanians safe in Philadelphia, and whether crime victims are getting the protections they deserve,” Benninghoff said.

The house majority leader said he hopes the select committee will leave no stone unturned to ensure state laws that provide public safety are fully enforced.

The resolution will next be considered by the full state House of Representatives.