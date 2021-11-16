Pa. House passes bill to conceal carry without a permit, ‘protecting 2nd amendment’

This is an exterior view of the Pennsylvania State Capitol building in downtown Harrisburg, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 1999. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pa. House of Representatives passed legislation that would protect the constitutional right to carry firearms by removing the need to obtain a permit for concealed carry.

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) voted in favor of the bill, which passed the House by a vote 107-92.

On the passage of the bill, Benninghoff made the following statement:

“The House Republican Caucus has made it a priority this session to guarantee constitutional and individual rights while providing resources for Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable and giving additional tools to law enforcement to keep communities safe.”

Benninghoff went on to state that the legislation protects the Second Amendment and Article 1, sec. 21 of the state constitutional rights of legal gun owners.

The bill does not change who can legally own a gun and will take nothing away from law enforcement from going after those owning and using guns illegally, he added.

The bill now goes to Governor Wolf’s desk.