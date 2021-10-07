Pa. hospitals bring $155 billion in economic benefit to state in 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — During the 2020 fiscal year, Pennsylvania hospitals remained among the top drivers of local and statewide economies.

A recent analysis was done by The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP), Pa. hospitals generated o$155 billion in economic activity, about 20% of the commonwealth’s total gross domestic product.

“In addition to providing excellent care to all who need it—regardless of health condition or ability to pay—Pennsylvania hospitals are the bedrock of their communities and our state’s economies,” Andy Carter, HAP president and CEO said.

The hospital community also supported more than 615,000 jobs, one in nine statewide, and generated more than $38 billion in wages, salaries and benefits.

At the same time, during the COVID-19 pandemic and the strain on Pennsylvania hospitals, the state’s hospitals lost more than $6.5 billion in revenue combined due to the suspension of many scheduled services and a decrease in other care not related to COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the financial strain on hospitals and it’s not over yet. It’s critical that Pennsylvania hospitals have the financial resources and regulatory flexibility they need to continue to serve their communities,” Carter continued.

See the full report—including a searchable data visualization, research brief, and region-specific data—at HAP’s website.