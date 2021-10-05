Pa. health experts encourage flu vaccines, say surge in cases could strain local hospitals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Health are expected to stress the importance of the flu vaccine ahead of the upcoming winter months. Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson will join other top state health officials Tuesday to discuss the 2021-2022 flu season.

Health professionals say last year’s flu season was very mild thanks in part to masking and social distancing. They’re hoping for the same or better this year.

But local cases of the flu are already popping up and health officials say that an increase in cases during the COVID-19 pandemic could cause added strain for local hospitals.

Tuesday’s event is scheduled to take place Tuesday at 10 a.m. at UPMC West Shore. Several participating doctors will get their flu shots on site.

abc27 News will stream the conference in the player above. The stream is expected to begin at 10 a.m.