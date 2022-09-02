HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County.

“Emergency preparedness is a critical part of public health and having potassium iodide tablets for residents who live or work within 10 miles of an active nuclear facility is an essential preparation in the case of a radiological emergency,” Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said.

“It’s important to remember potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed to do so by state health officials or the governor, and it is not a replacement for evacuation in the case of a radiological emergency at one of Pennsylvania’s four active nuclear facilities,” Dr. Johnson added.

According to the release, KI can add another layer of protection when instructed to be used. It protects the thyroid gland against harmful radioactive iodine and can be taken by anyone who is not allergic to it.

People who are unsure if they should take the pills should ask a healthcare provider which is to only be taken if instructed to do so by either state health officials or by the governor.

Individuals requesting KI tablets may do so for other family members or those who are unable to get the tablets on their own. School districts and employers within a 10-mile radius can also arrange to obtain their supply of KI tablets from the department.

KI tablets will be given away at Peach Bottom Recreation center, located at 5 Pendyrus Street in Delta, York County On Sept. 15 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Information sheets explaining how many KI tablets should be taken, when to take the tablets, and how to store them are provided with the packages. Public health nurses can answer questions about the process over the phone as well.