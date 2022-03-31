HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A citizens group is making a push for direct payments to Pennsylvanians to help offset rising costs.

We the People PA is requesting the state legislature use more than three billion dollars in American Rescue Plan funds to aid residents and small businesses. In that payment, every car and truck owner would get a $250 payment from the state.

The plan also includes $1.4 billion toward Property Tax Rebates and COVID-19 relief for small businesses.

“It’s time to help families and businesses afford the higher cost of food, housing, childcare and gas,” Nick Pressley of We the People PA said. “We are here today to call in the general assembly to use American rescue plan funds.”

Some of the ideas mirror a plan supported by Governor Tom Wolf that was released in February 2022. The General Assembly has not taken action on the idea.