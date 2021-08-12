Pa. Game Commission releases Elk watch camera

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced the release of an Elk Cam ahead of the September peak of Pennsylvania’s elk season.

The Game Commission again has installed a camera on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up. Video and sound from the camera are being live-streamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk but turkeys, deer and other wildlife, as well.

“The Elk Cam gives viewers a chance to experience the wonder of Pennsylvania’s elk rutting season, without ever leaving home. Sit back and enjoy the show,” Executive Director Bryan Burhans said.

The Livestream can be found on the HDOnTap website and made possible with the help of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, which is the latest in a string of real-time wildlife-watching opportunities offered by the Game Commission.

The Elk Country Live Stream is slated to run until the end of the bugling season, likely sometime in mid-October. The top time to see elk on camera is late in the afternoon.