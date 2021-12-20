PA Game Commission: Fisher, bobcat, otter harvests sought for study

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania hunters and trappers are being asked to help with a state-wide study to determine the extent to which mouse and rat poisons might affect certain animals.

Hunters and trappers willing to participate in the study of the state’s bobcats, fishers and otters should submit carcasses from these species to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

To do so, participants should email the Game Commission by email at furbearers@pa.gov or call them at the regional office within the county the animal was taken.

The email should say which species were harvested and include the trapper’s:

First and last name

CID license number

Address or pick-up location

Phone number

Email address

The Game Commission said those who call a region office should be prepared to provide this information, as well.

The numbers per each region are as follows:

Northwest Region: Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties – 814-432-3187

Southwest Region: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties – 724-238-9523

Northcentral Region: Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Tioga and Union counties – 570-398-4744

Southcentral Region: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Snyder and York counties – 814-643-1831

Northeast Region: Bradford, Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties – 570-675-1143

Southeast Region: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and Schuylkill counties – 610-926-3136

Submitted carcasses can be skinned, but they must have all organs and the skill intact. Carcasses should be frozen until they can be collected by officials.

The study will be conducted by the Game Commission in partnership with PennVet’s Wildlife Futures Program, a science-based wildlife health program to increase disease surveillance, management and research to better protect Pennsylvania’s wildlife.

For more information, head to the Game Commission’s website.