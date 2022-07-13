HARRISBURG, Pa (AP) – Pennsylvania’s freshly passed state budget includes funding for three new state parks.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Tuesday, July 13 that the park sites haven’t been chosen as of yet. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is working to identify and purchase the land.

The state’s 2022-23 spending plan includes $56 million to add the new state parks to what is currently a 121-park system. The money will also help develop the state’s first park for the use of all-terrain vehicles and similar motorized recreational vehicles.