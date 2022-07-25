PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will hold a meeting Monday, July 25 in the evening to hear public comment on the potential price hike.

The public hearing is 6 p.m. and if approved, fishing licenses for Pennsylvania residents would increase by $2.50, going from $21 to $23.50.

The cost for a three-day tourist license and a non-resident license would also increase.

The commission said the changes would provide an additional $2.5 million annually.

The commission said they are considering increasing the price because of inflation and to help continue programs for boaters and anglers.

The state has not increased the price since 2005. The meeting will take place at the Fish and Boat Commission headquarters on Elmerton Avenue in Susquehanna Township.