Pa eligible for over $170 million for new EV charging stations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday morning over $170 million for electrical vehicle (EV) chargers in Pa.

Under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, Pennsylvania will be eligible for up to $171.5 million. The state currently has 1,897 miles of pending and ready EV corridors, according to the release. With the additional funds, pa will have the opportunity to significantly upgrade and expand EV chargers throughout the state.

This comes as part of President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law, which announced $5 billion will be made available as part of the NEVI Formula Program. The program looks to build a national electric charging network, which will help make EV charging accessible to all Americans.

“A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution,” said the U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans.”

The NEVI Formula Program will spread the $5 billion across five states. Over the 2020 fiscal year, $615 million will be available. States must submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan before they can access these funds. Additionally, a second competitive grant program designed to further increase EV charging access across the country will be announced later this year.