Pa. drivers ranked 12th best in the country

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) A study from 2014 in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology showed a majority of people believe they are good drivers, usually rating themselves seven out of 10.

Due to this information being naturally subjective, a new study from QuoteWizard, a car insurance comparison site, looked to the statistics to find out which states had the best and worst drivers in America.

To the delight of the commonwealth, Pennsylvania ranked as the 12th best, nine spots ahead of neighboring state New York, which was rated the 21st best. West Virginia drivers came in second best in the country behind New Hampshire.

Other neighboring states did not rank as highly. Virginia finished third-worst in the country, which only fared better than Iowa (worst) and North Dakota (second-worst). New Jersey finished as the eighth-worst in the country, while Maryland’s (15th worst) and Ohio’s (17th worst) rankings finished closer to average.

QuoteWizard analyzed 2021 data from millions of insurance quotes from drivers in each state, using their own website. They then ranked each city using a composite ranking system for their rate of incidents, which included accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations. Cities considered the worst drivers had the highest rates of incidents among drivers.

