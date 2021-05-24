Pa. drivers license centers to close for Memorial Day

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday that all driver license and photo centers will be closed on Saturday, May 29 through Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.

Anyone in need of driver and vehicle products or services such as forms, publications and training manuals can obtain them online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and there are no additional fees for using them.

A complete list of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings can be found online.