Pa. DOH proposes new nursing home regulations, opens public comment

Nursing home visitation guidelines have been adjusted from 28 days being COVID free to 14.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health updated the second package of proposed nursing home regulations, including updates to align with federal regulations.

The update, given by Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam, also addressed new construction, alterations and renovations coming to skilled nursing facilities.

“The continued revision of nursing home regulations is one major component of the administration’s ongoing effort to improve care for residents and working conditions for staff in nursing homes,” Secretary Beam said.

This package of proposed regulations was published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin on Oct. 9. At that time, a 30-day public comment period started.

The department encourages all interested stakeholders, including industry groups, resident advocates and the general public to read and comment on the proposed regulations. Comments may be submitted by email to the Department of Health at RA-DHLTCegs@pa.gov.

This is the second in a series of five packages of proposed regulations that are based on the latest research, input from subject matter experts and industry stakeholders and informed by lessons learned during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The second package of proposed regulations focuses on standards for alterations, renovations and construction as well as aligning with federal regulations related to closure of facilities, ice containers and storage.

New proposed regulations will only apply to the 688 skilled nursing facilities licensed by the Department of Health. Any personal care homes or assisted living homes typically housing residents with less acute health care needs are regulated by the Department of Human Services.