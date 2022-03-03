HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — New guidelines to allow hospitals to implement new innovative care delivery models, were announced by Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter.

Three new care delivery models were announced Thursday, March 3, and are designed to increase patient access to care.

These optional delivery models include micro-hospitals, tele-emergency departments, and outpatient emergency departments, all of which are subject to eligibility criteria based on patient volume, geographic location, and minimum staffing and services.

“The primary purpose of these innovative delivery models is to provide options that will preserve and increase access to high-quality care in areas that may be medically underserved,” Klinepeter said. “These innovative models will give rural hospitals flexibility to address historic challenges so they can maintain emergency care in local communities. Additionally, hospitals across the state will have the flexibility to minimize financial burdens, while still meeting the needs of the community.”

Below are brief descriptions of each delivery model:

· An Outpatient Emergency Department (OED) is an outpatient location of a hospital that offers only emergency services and is not located on the grounds of the main licensed hospital.

· A Micro-Hospital is an acute care hospital that offers emergency services and maintains facilities for at least 10 inpatient beds with a narrow scope of inpatient acute care services, such as no surgical services.

· A Tele-Emergency Department (Tele-ED) is an emergency department in an acute care or critical access hospital that is staffed by Advanced Practice Providers (APP) 24 hours per day/7 days per week with a physician available at all times through telecommunications but not physically present in the emergency department.

According to the release, rural hospitals will be the focus of tele-emergency and outpatient emergency department expansions.

“Rural hospitals in Pennsylvania have a hard time recruiting and maintaining staff and supporting inpatient services due to their location and patient population,” Klinepeter said. “In some instances, the options are for a hospital to close or to transform. While these care delivery models may not be what the community is used to, they are a safe and cost-effective way to maintain essential services in the community.”

For more information about the innovative care models for hospitals, visit DOH hospitals innovative care models.