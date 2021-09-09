Pa. DOH announces grant to faith-based organizations to curb vaccine hesitancy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pa. Department of Health and United Way of Pennsylvania announced an expansion of the Local Innovations in Vaccine Equity in Pennsylvania project (LIVE PA) to help reduce vaccine hesitancy and provide equal access.

The United Way will give an additional $630,000 in grants to support faith-based organizations in these efforts.

“The Wolf Administration is committed to ensuring an effective and equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan across the commonwealth,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “The expansion of LIVE PA to include our faith-based organizations shows our commitment to reaching individuals where they are and feel most comfortable, which is in their communities. We look forward to continuing the positive impact the LIVE PA project is making to further combat COVID-19.”

The LIVE PA program was launched in June as a collaboration between the Wolf Administration’s Office of Advocacy and Reform and the Depts. of Health and Human Services. They work with the United Way of Pa. to fund hyper-local, grassroots nonprofits to ally with vaccine providers to help overcome hesitancy and answer questions.

This grant helps faith-based organizations and nonprofits provide that education and outreach.

“Faith-based organizations are trusted community groups who have opportunities to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible. These grant resources can be used by faith-based organizations to contribute to healthy and safe communities in the face of climbing rates of infection related to COVID variants. We encourage faith-based organizations, as well as nonprofits, to apply for the LIVE PA grant,” Kristen Rotz, President of United Way of Pennsylvania said.