Pa. dog owners reminded of tethering laws in extreme heat

(WTAJ) — Temperatures in Pennsylvania are on the rise. As the heat increases, dog owners are reminded that their pets are also susceptible to heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

Pennsylvania law states that a dog cannot be tethered for longer than 30 minutes in temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. This also applies to temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Libre’s Law passed by Governor Tom Wolf in 2017.

TETHERING CONDITIONS IN PA

Libre’s law featured other improvements to tethering conditions, including:

Dogs cannot be tethered for longer than 9 hours within a 24-hour period

The tether must be 3 times the length of dog or 10 feet.

Dogs cannot be tethered longer than 30 minutes in 90+ or -32-degree weather.

Dogs must have water and shade

Dogs must be secured by an appropriate collar — no tow or log chain, nor choke, pinch, prong, or chain collars.

Tethered space must be clear of excessive waste.

No open sores or wounds permitted on the dog’s body

“For far too long we have heard stories of neglected and abused animals who suffered or died because of deplorable treatment and horrible living conditions,” Gov. Wolf said in 2017 after Libre’s Law went into effect.

According to the ASPCA, symptoms of overheating in pets include excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, vomit, bloody diarrhea, stupor or collapse.