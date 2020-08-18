PA Dept. of Health: Students required to wear masks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department Health, in cooperation with The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced on Monday, its Face-Coverings order is mandatory for students and staff.

Just announced via @PADeptofEd in cooperation with the Department of Health: All students to wear face coverings at all times, while in school. This extends to instances when students and staff are able to maintain a six-foot social distance. Read more on https://t.co/VzcoJcDdrs. pic.twitter.com/ZScSTvmkqo — Pa School Boards Asn (@PSBA) August 17, 2020

On July 1, the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the Order Requiring Universal Face Coverings. This order applies to all students, staff, and visitors age two and older while in school entities.

Secretary Levine issued the order in an effort to protect all in the Commonwealth from the spread of COVID-19. The order is to remain in effect until further notice.

The order outlines that masks must be worn at all times and provides three circumstances when schools may allow students to remove their face coverings.

Face coverings can be removed when students are at least 6 feet apart during “face-covering breaks” that last no longer than 10 minutes.

Masks can also be removed when eating or drinking when spaced at least 6 feet apart or when wearing a face-covering creates an unsafe condition in which to operate equipment or execute a task.

According to the Department of Health, a “face covering” means a covering of the nose and mouth that is secured to the head with ties, straps, or loops over the ears or is wrapped around the lower face.

For answers to FAQs on the Universal Face Coverings Order, visit education.pa.gov.