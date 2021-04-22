PA Department of Environmental Protection makes $22.5 Million available for Community Projects

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is celebrating Earth Day by making $22.5 Million in funding available to schools, local government and nonprofits for community projects to improve water quality or watersheds.

“The state constitution identifies our natural resources as the common property of all Pennsylvanians,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

“Thousands of organizations and residents value this responsibility, dedicating expertise, local knowledge, and time to projects that restore and protect our waters. The positive impact on their communities is immeasurable. DEP is committed to supporting this stewardship and encourages applications for funding.”

Funding for the project comes from Growing Greener Plus and Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management grant programs. These grants support projects that reduce water pollution from more than one source, including:

nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment pollution from agricultural and urban activities

iron, aluminum, and acidity pollution from energy resource extraction and acid mine drainage

Of the $22.5 million from the two grants, $18 million is available in the Growing Greener Plus grant, while the remaining $4.5 million is available in the Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management grant.

The application deadline for both programs is June 25, 2021.

