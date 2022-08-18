BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The PA Department of Education visited the Bedford County Technical Center to welcome students during their orientation.

On Thursday, August 18 the department met with students and the school to celebrate the investments made into Pennsylvania’s schools through Governor Tom Wolf’s final enacted budget.

Continuing his commitment to creating multiple pathways to success for all students, Gov. Wolf secured a $6 million increase for career and technical education in his final budget.

That 6 million is dubbed the “Level Up” funding and will be used in districts across the Commonwealth to create new programs geared towards career readiness.

Since taking office, the Wolf Administration has secured $40 million for career and technical education and has invested $116 million in science, computer science and technical education, including $80 million in the innovative PAsmart program and $36 million in apprenticeships and workforce training.

“We want to let the students know how important this is for them because this is the next step in their journey to a career so it’s going to be a very very important road that they have to go down,” David W. Volkman, Special Advisor to the Secretary of Education said.

Volkman said that meeting with students and parents is critical to helping the department stay engaged with communities across the Commonwealth.