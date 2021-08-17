New Pa. deer harvest rules help prevent spread of disease

A deer peers through the woods, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Marple Township, Pa. Pennsylvania’s regular firearms deer hunting season starts this weekend, Nov. 28 and runs through Dec. 12 in most of the state. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is now prohibiting hunters from moving specific carcass parts from deer they say are at high-risk of spreading Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

The change mainly affects those hunting out of state or within Pennsylvania’s Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 that currently covers Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Union, and Westmoreland counties.

Hunters are now prevented from transporting harvested parts from a Cervid, member of the deer family into Pennsylvania taken from any other state or country. Moving harvested parts outside of the Established Area (EA), which is a subsection of DMA 2 is also prohibited.

High-risk parts identified by the Game Commission include the head, spinal cord/backbone, spleen, skull plate with attached antlers, upper canine teeth, and any object containing visible brain or spinal cord tissue. The new rule also applies to deer killed after vehicle collisions that are utilized for consumption.

“Although CWD has been detected in both captive and free-ranging deer, the Game Commission’s goal continues to be to prevent further introductions of CWD into our state and to prevent spread within the state,” said Game Commission CWD Biologist Andrea Korman. “The movement of high-risk carcass parts is a potential avenue through which CWD could be spread and one that can be prevented.”

The Game Commission says hunters must butcher the deer and dispose of the high-risk parts in the EA or take the deer to a processor within the EA. Mounts must also have all high-risk parts removed or be conducted by a taxidermist within the EA, according to the Game Commission.

Additional information can be found on the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.