Pa. court to keep masking mandate in schools until official decision is made

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Justices in Pennsylvania are keeping the mask mandate in schools as the Pa Supreme Court continues to hear arguments about the mandate and have yet to make an official decision.

This comes as the Commonwealth court voided the order by ruling that the Secretary of Health does not have the authority to mandate the masks in schools.

Gov. Wolf plans to lift the mandate in January 2022 but his administration will reevaluate if COVID-19 gets worse.

When the Wolf admin. mandate ends on Jan. 17, school administrators will decide whether or not to continue with keeping masking requirements or not.