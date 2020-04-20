PA commission on Crime and Delinquency awarded $17.6 million for COVID-19

(WTAJ) — The Department of Justice’s office of Justice Programs announced it has awarded $77 million to seven states and one territory to address the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Along with Illinois, Kansas, Montana, Ohio, South Dakota, Oklahoma and the Virgin Islands, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency was awarded a sum of $17,628,002 dollars.

Other states, including the territory of Guam, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Texas, Utah and Washington have also received awards.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”

The grants are among the most recent to be awarded through the $850 million dollars available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, authorized bu the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Donald Trump.

The program allows eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply for the funds. Many local jurisdictions are eligible for awards as well.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act gives jurisdictions the potential to use funds for multiple different ways, including hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment and distributing resources to hard-hit areas.

Funds may also be used to help correctional facilities cover costs related to COVID-19, including, but not limited to, sanitation, contagion prevention and measures designed to address the related medical needs of inmates, detainees and correctional personnel.

Applications to receive the grant money will remain pen for 60 days and will be processed as first come, first serve.

A complete list of eligible jurisdictions and their allocations is available at the OJP’s website.