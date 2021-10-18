Pa. Breast Cancer Coalition launches statewide mammogram campaign

FILE – In this May 22, 2015 photo, a woman gets a mammogram at the University of Michigan Cancer Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. Two large studies, published Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, by the New England Journal of Medicine, give a much sharper picture of which inherited mutations raise the risk of breast cancer for women without a family history of the disease, and how common these flawed genes are in the general population. Doctors say the results can help women make better decisions about screening, preventive surgery or other steps. (Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press via AP, File)

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition (PBCC) has announced it will partner with Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R-39) and WellSpan Health to encourage women to schedule their annual mammograms.

Nearly 60 percent of women missed their mammograms at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to PBCC. This led to delayed breast cancer diagnoses, which has a 5-year survival rate of 99 percent when detected at its earliest stage.

“Thousands of women missed mammograms last year. Some of those women are living with breast cancer right now and they don’t know it. Scheduling your mammogram is the only answer,” PBCC President and Founder Pat Halpin-Murphy said in a press release. “By working with Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward and WellSpan Health, we can reach so many more women with the message that early detection saves lives.”

It’s reported that Ward recently finished her own breast cancer treatment and is now dedicated to educating other women on the importance of regular mammograms.

“For the first time in 36 years, my mammogram was late,” Ward said. “I made sure to reschedule it, and that’s when I found out I had breast cancer. I am proud to partner with the PBCC to share, first-hand, the importance of scheduling your mammogram.

“Together, we are working to ensure that all Pennsylvania women have affordable access to breast cancer screenings that could save their lives.”

WellSpan Health will host a free mobile mammography event Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the WellSpan OB/GYN at 2050 South Queen Street in York, Pa.

To schedule a mammogram appointment, call 717-GoMammo or 717-466-2666. More information can be found on WellSpan’s website as well.