Pa. blind veterans now eligible for monthly pension, according to officials

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania veterans who experience service-connected blindness will be eligible for a $150 per month pension, according to a release from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

Eligibility under the Blind Veterans Pension program includes veterans who:

Served in the military honorably

Was a resident of Pennsylvania upon entering the military

Suffered a service-connected injury or incurred a disease that resulted in loss of vision

“Most veterans transition from service to civilian world with little or no health challenges, but this is not the case for every veteran,” Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs, said in the release. “That is where programs like the Blind Veterans Pension play a huge role. Any veteran with service-connected blindness should apply for this benefit and begin receiving the monthly premium they deserve because of their service to our nation.”

This program is timed with October’s Blindness Awareness Month, Weigl said. He said this serves as a reminder to veterans of their benefits and help as many eligible veterans apply as possible.

According to Weigl, the best place to start the application is by contacting the veteran’s County Affairs Director within the county they reside in. A list of county directors can be found online at the DMVA’s website or by viewing this PDF document.

“The county directors are accredited and can help veterans apply for their benefits at no cost,” Weigl said. “Veterans never need to pay to apply for their benefits.”

To speed up the application process, veterans should have the following documents handy when applying:

A copy of last military service DD-214

Proof of Pennsylvania residency upon entering the military

A United States Department of Veterans Affairs disability claim number

More information regarding the Blind Veterans Pension program, including eligibility, can be found online.