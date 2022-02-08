Pa. bill to distribute $25 million in grants to EMS companies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) joined others in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in the passing of a bill that would add grant funding to Emergency Medical Services to offset COVID-19 impacts.

Senate Bill 739 distributes $25 million in federal disaster relief funds under Emergency Medical Services COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program. EMS companies can apply for the funds through the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

“Our EMS teams, especially in rural Pennsylvania, have been crucial in responding to this pandemic and remain a necessary part of the arsenal needed to provide emergency services to Pennsylvania communities,” Benninghoff said. “Making this significant amount of funding available is essential to ensuring these critical organizations can survive during these extremely trying times and be positioned to remain sustainable into the future.”

The $25 million in grant funding comes after last week a $225 million relief plan for health care facilities and frontline workers was signed into law.

The bill passed the House unanimously and now heads to the Senate for concurrence and is possible to reach the governor’s desk this week.