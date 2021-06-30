PA-based UGI Corp. plans to buy WVa gas company

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A public hearing is set in West Virginia on a company’s proposed purchase of Mountaineer Gas Co.

Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based UGI Corp. announced plans in December to buy Mountaineer Gas owner Mountaintop Energy Holdings for $540 million.

Mountaineer Gas is West Virginia’s largest natural gas distributor with more than 220,000 customers and 450 employees.

The West Virginia Public Service Commission will conduct the hearing to take public comments on July 20 in Charleston.

