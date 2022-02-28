(AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 20 cents since last month in Pennsylvania to $3.75 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump in recent weeks came after a rise in crude oil costs amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lundberg said further increases are likely.

In Pennsylvania, the current average for regular-grade gasoline is at $3.75, over 20 cents more than last month’s average, according to AAA. A year ago, the average cost was $2.95.

The cheapest place in central Pennsylvania to get gas currently is in Centre County with the average cost of gas at $3.71 per gallon.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.86 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.14 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $4.02 a gallon, up 12 cents over two weeks.