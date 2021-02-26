PA American Water encouraging young students to ‘tap’ into their artistic talents

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) announced that they’re accepting entries for its 19th Annual “Protect Our Watersheds” art contest.

The contest is for fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students in schools served by PAW and students who live in the company’s service area, according to their release.

This will encourage students to learn the importance of protecting water resources across the Commonwealth.

PAW said they sent contest information and applications to around 400 schools, encouraging teachers to promote the contest as a fun way to draw their attention to protect and preserve Pennsylvania’s watersheds. In addition to their art, students are to write a short narrative on the personal impact of watershed protection.

“These students will be the next generation of environmental stewards,” Mike Doran, president of PAW, said. “By stressing the importance of watershed protection at an early age, we can help protect this precious resource for generations to come.”

Unlike years prior, students now have the chance to be featured in the company’s first “Protect Out Watersheds” wall calendar. The grand prize-winning artwork will be on the cover in addition to the student’s essay and short bio.

The deadline for submission is April 23. The rules and entry forms can be found on PAW’s website. They said that winners will be selected based on “creative vision, artistic talent, understanding of watershed protection, and the ability to communicate that understanding.”

All participants will receive a “Watershed Champion Certificate,” and the top seven winners will receive bookstore gift cards.

For more information, PAW asks that you contact pa.communityrelations@amwater.com.