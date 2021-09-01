PA Air National Guard to help with Afghan ally refuge efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced Wednesday that 43 Pa. Air National Guard members will be sent to support Afghan ally refuge efforts.

Wolf says the airmen will be acting on federal orders through the end of September and will provide general base support like security, firefighting and ground transportation duties. These efforts will take place at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J.; Volk Field, Wis.; and at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

“We are fortunate to have the diverse resources of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard to assist with the monumental yet compassionate task,” Gov. Wolf said. “Pennsylvania will do whatever it takes to provide the resources and the open arms for the Afghan people to feel safe and welcomed.”

The Pa. National Guard is the third-largest in the U.S. and is in charge of providing safety and security for the state, as well as providing support for veterans.

“Pennsylvania’s airmen possess a variety of skills and they are well-trained to support our federal partners,” Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, deputy adjutant general for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard said. “Many of our airmen have served in Afghanistan and this mission is one that is particularly meaningful to support.”