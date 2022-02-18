Pa. Agriculture Secretary warns about avian influenza

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health and Plant Inspection Service has found cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) within the country.

Although the state has not confirmed any cases of the disease, Pennsylvania’s Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding is reminding residents who own poultry to stay vigilant and review biosecurity practices,

“While we have not seen HPAI yet in Pennsylvania, we must continue efforts to actively safeguard the state against the threat of this damaging virus,” Redding said. “The department’s Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services is at the forefront of controlling and eradicating diseases in livestock and poultry. Preventing emerging infectious diseases is critical to preventing economic loss to farmers and the commonwealth.”

HPAI is a very contagious disease and can make wild and domesticated birds extremely sick and may lead to death.

As of Thursday, Feb. 17, Indiana and Kentucky have reported commercial affected flocks in Virginia has reported a backyard affected flock of mixed birds.

The department reminds residents who own any kind of bird to take these precations to prevent the spread of HPAI:

Keep your distance: Restrict access to your property and poultry or post a biosecurity sign. Keep it clean: Wear clean clothes, scrub boots/shoes with disinfectant and wash hands thoroughly.

Don’t haul disease home: If you, your employees or family have been on other farms, or other places where there is livestock and/or poultry, clean and disinfect your vehicle tires and equipment before returning home.

Don’t borrow disease from your neighbor: Do not share equipment, tools, or other supplies with your neighbors of other livestock or poultry owners.

Know the warning signs of infectious bird diseases: Know what diseases are of concern for your flock and be on the lookout for unusual signs of behavior, severe illness and/or sudden deaths. Early detection is important to prevent the spread of disease

Report sick birds: Don’t wait. Report serious or unusual animal health problems to your veterinarian, local extension office, or State or Federal Animal Health officials.

Also, owners should be aware of the signs and symptoms of HPAI in their flock:

Sudden death

Lack of energy and appetite

Decreased egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs

Nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing

Incoordination

Diarrhea.

The CDC has said that these avian influenza cases do not present an immediate public health concern. There are also no human cases of the disease at this time.

