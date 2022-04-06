Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspects responsible for shooting an insane amount of gunshots in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened on March 21st, 2022, around 10:15 pm on the 5000 block of Reno Street.

According to police, over a dozen people were on the basketball courts at Mill Creek Playground when over 60 gunshots were fired.

Several people were armed with at least three firing guns on video surveillance, police say. A white SUV believed to be an Infiniti JX35 left the scene; police hope to find that car to find the shooters.

Police say there were no reported injuries.

Police urge the public to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.