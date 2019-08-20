Over 20 Chinese Crested dogs, 1 cat seized from filthy home

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Animal welfare officers in Pennsylvania say they removed 23 Chinese Crested dogs and one cat from a filthy home near Gettysburg over the weekend.

Pennsylvania Humane Society Police Officer Abby Avery says the agency got an anonymous call about the home in New Oxford and responding officers could smell the stench when they pulled into its driveway.

Avery tells the Gettysburg Times the dogs were suffering from conditions ranging from inflamed feet to cancer.

She says an officer who entered the home deemed it unlivable. She says it was full of dog feces and “maggots on the floor and food spilled everywhere. The bathroom was not working at all.”

She says charges against the homeowner are pending.

The animals need serious medical care before they will be up for adoption at the Adams County SPCA.

Information from: Gettysburg Times, http://www.gettysburgtimes.com