Over 1,000 crashes, hundreds arrested for DUI over Thanksgiving holiday

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police released their enforcement results during the Thanksgiving holiday recorded from Nov. 24 through Nov. 28.

The results showed a total of 1,155 crashes that were investigated by troopers including five collisions that killed five people. 91 of the investigated crashes were alcohol-related, two of which were fatal and 225 people were injured.

State police also made 533 DUI arrests and issued 10,126 speeding citations, 849 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 84 citations for drivers not securing children in safety seats.

The below results feature a comprehensive view of this years’ statistical information in comparison to 2019. Enforcement data was not collected during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place.

CRASH DATA

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2021 (5 days) 1,155 5 5 225 91 2 2019 (5 days) 1,116 7 8 247 73 1

ENFORCEMENT DATA

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2021 (5 days) 533 10,126 84 849 14,684 2019 (5 days) 729 14,028 205 1,366 19,144

More information on 2021 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement can be found here.