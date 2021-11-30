Over 1,000 crashes, hundreds arrested for DUI over Thanksgiving holiday

Pennsylvania State Police

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police released their enforcement results during the Thanksgiving holiday recorded from Nov. 24 through Nov. 28.

The results showed a total of 1,155 crashes that were investigated by troopers including five collisions that killed five people. 91 of the investigated crashes were alcohol-related, two of which were fatal and 225 people were injured.

State police also made 533 DUI arrests and issued 10,126 speeding citations, 849 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 84 citations for drivers not securing children in safety seats.

The below results feature a comprehensive view of this years’ statistical information in comparison to 2019. Enforcement data was not collected during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place.

CRASH DATA

YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2021 (5 days)1,15555225912
2019 (5 days)1,11678247731

ENFORCEMENT DATA

YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
2021 (5 days)53310,1268484914,684
2019 (5 days)72914,0282051,36619,144

More information on 2021 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement can be found here.

