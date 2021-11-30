Over 1,000 crashes, hundreds arrested for DUI over Thanksgiving holiday

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police released their enforcement results during the Thanksgiving holiday recorded from Nov. 24 through Nov. 28.
The results showed a total of 1,155 crashes that were investigated by troopers including five collisions that killed five people. 91 of the investigated crashes were alcohol-related, two of which were fatal and 225 people were injured.
State police also made 533 DUI arrests and issued 10,126 speeding citations, 849 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 84 citations for drivers not securing children in safety seats.
The below results feature a comprehensive view of this years’ statistical information in comparison to 2019. Enforcement data was not collected during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place.
CRASH DATA
|Year
|Total Crashes
|Fatal Crashes
|People Killed
|People Injured
|Alcohol-Related Crashes
|Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
|2021 (5 days)
|1,155
|5
|5
|225
|91
|2
|2019 (5 days)
|1,116
|7
|8
|247
|73
|1
ENFORCEMENT DATA
|Year
|DUI Arrests
|Speeding Citations
|Child Seat Citations
|Seat Belt Citations
|Other Citations
|2021 (5 days)
|533
|10,126
|84
|849
|14,684
|2019 (5 days)
|729
|14,028
|205
|1,366
|19,144
More information on 2021 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement can be found here.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.