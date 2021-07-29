One dead in early morning crash on I-70 in southern Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — A passenger was killed in a crash on I-70 in Pennsylvania in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to state police out of Somerset Troop T.

Police were called to the scene at mile marker 91.3 E just before 4 a.m. on Thursday, July 29 in Donegal Township. According to the report, a commercial vehicle overturned and came to a final rest on the shoulder of the lanes, facing westbound.

The driver was taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville and the passenger, Amadou Alassane, 48, of Columbus was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are currently investigating what happened to cause the crash.