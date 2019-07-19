One dead after truck exploded while working on it

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police say a Pennsylvania man was killed when his pickup truck exploded while he was working on it.

A scary sight that happened in Fayette County, near Pittsburgh.

Once the fire was out, you can see in this video, the only thing left was twisted metal.

Officials say the 55-year-old man was flown to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

“This is a tragic event and its unfortunate that this had to happen especially in a rural community like this – its sad and its just a tragic event that the family has to go through now.” Trooper Robert Broadwater, PA State Police

Police say this was a natural gas car explosion.