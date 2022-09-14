PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they have arrested a man and seized 2,210 bags of fentanyl in addition to other drugs in a bust that occurred in Luzerne County.

On June 10, officials say members of the Pennsylvania State Police and Northeast Strike Force Unit began surveilling a room at the Microtel on the 1100 block of Route 315 in Plains Township.

Investigators say they observed Benjamin Dent engage in multiple hand-to-hand transactions, one involving a juvenile. State police conducted multiple traffic stops on the individuals seen engaging in the hand-offs and troopers were able to seize quantities of methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl.

When Dent exited the hotel, officials say they took him into custody and located $1,842 in cash, two Apple cell phones, and a Wyndham Hotel keycard on his person.

According to the affidavit, task force members, with the cooperation of hotel management, searched the room Dent was seen going in and out of.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Paperwork states they discovered two children in the room and seized about two ounces of methamphetamine, 2,210 bags of heroin/fentanyl, 32 grams of crack cocaine, 26 pills identified as naloxone, $7,920 in cash, $6,000 in Western Union cashier’s checks, a black digital scale, and a box of sandwich bags.

Dent has been charged with four counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver controlled substances, one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of endangering the welfare of children.

He is being held in Luzerne County Prison on $250,000 unsecured bail.