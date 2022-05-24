HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. (Ollie’s) announced they raised over $580k for 114 Feeding America member food banks.

Through an in-store fundraising campaign, Ollie’s raised over $580,000 across 438 participating Ollie’s stories in 29 states. The money raised will go towards food banks in the communities that have Ollie’s stores.

“With inflation at an all-time high, we are proud to be continuing our partnership with Feeding America for a third year to help the communities we serve provide food for their families,” John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie`s said. “With the help of our generous customers, we are able to support thousands of people in need across the 29 states we operate our business.”

The fundraising campaign ran from April 10 through May 7.

“More than 38 million people, including 12 million children, experience hunger in the U.S.,” Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America said. “Communities across the country are feeling the impact of rising food prices and many neighbors are turning to their local food banks for assistance. Feeding America is grateful to provide even more meals to neighbors in need thanks to our partnership with Ollie’s.”